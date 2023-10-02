Tony Khan was surprised Jade Cargill rejected his final contract offer

Tony Khan says he was surprised when Jade Cargill didn’t take his final contract offer because it was larger than what she was asking for:

“I knew Jade (Cargill)’s contract had been ticking down and we were talking about a new contract and I was very interested in Jade coming back and we were having a negotiation.

I made a very big offer and I thought it was a very fair offer. I think she was considering it, and then she asked for a bigger offer and then I went up again, and I kind of thought that was going to do it.

Then, it didn’t, which I was surprised because to be honest, I came up to a number that was higher than her original ask.”