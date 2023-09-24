Tiffany Stratton on why the Daddy’s Little Girl part of her gimmick was dropped

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Tiffany Stratton explained why the Daddy’s Little Girl part of her gimmick was dropped:

“In the beginning I was kind of like Daddy’s little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And you know, this was kind of like new & different I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they’re like, we don’t have a Daddy for you. So you’re not Daddy’s little rich girl.

We never got that far. We never really [thought] it out. So that’s why I think it got scraped. But eventually, the character my big inspo was Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. I think she’s an icon.”