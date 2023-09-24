Tiffany Stratton on why the Daddy’s Little Girl part of her gimmick was dropped

Sep 24, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Tiffany Stratton explained why the Daddy’s Little Girl part of her gimmick was dropped:

“In the beginning I was kind of like Daddy’s little rich girl. I kind of just was like, I want to get on TV. And you know, this was kind of like new & different I guess. So I pitched it. It stuck. And it works for a little bit until they’re like, we don’t have a Daddy for you. So you’re not Daddy’s little rich girl.

We never got that far. We never really [thought] it out. So that’s why I think it got scraped. But eventually, the character my big inspo was Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. I think she’s an icon.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sofia Castillo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal