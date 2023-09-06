Christopher Daniels responds to Jim Cornette’s comment on the CM Punk firing

AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels says Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer who Cornette speculated to be the mastermind of CM Punk’s firing, is the last person to be blamed, as suggested by Jim Cornette.

I’ve kept my mouth shut about a lot of things in this past year, but the unsubstantiated garbage I’ve read in the past day about AEW’s chief legal officer is an embarrassment to anyone spouting it. Absolutely the last person who should be maligned in this situation. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 6, 2023