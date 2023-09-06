Christopher Daniels responds to Jim Cornette’s comment on the CM Punk firing

Sep 6, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels says Megha Parekh, Chief Legal Officer who Cornette speculated to be the mastermind of CM Punk’s firing, is the last person to be blamed, as suggested by Jim Cornette.

