Jim Cornette comments on the CM Punk firing

Jim Cornette believes the real mastermind of CM Punk’s firing is AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh, who’s a known friend of the Young Bucks and has had it out for Punk since she was part of the group that barged into his locker room last year at the infamous Brawl Out:

“Well, so Tony finally made a decision, you think?…I’m thinking because Megha Parekh [is] over there. She’s been involved in this since the start because she was one of the people that burst into his locker room along with the buckaroos and their ilk and started the whole goddamn deal a year ago. And we know that Megha is close to the Bucks, not as close as she is to some of the boys

She’s been the one that was screwing up contracts because she’s in charge of [the] AEW legal [team], trying to throw stumbling blocks in a way of bringing Punk back with messing around with Ace Steel’s employment and etc. She’s the one who has been trying to collect evidence for her friends, the buckaroos, all along. And she’s the one who I’m sure had a big hand [in] whatever other appendage she wanted to put in, in wording this so that a jury, when the lawsuit eventually happens, we’ll go, ‘Oh my God. Tony was so scared. Tony was so scared the night that he saw his first fight. It was traumatizing for the boy.”