Piper Niven update

Adam Pearce stated on tonight’s RAW that Piper Niven is not medically cleared to compete. This has caused rumors & speculation because Niven holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green.

Word going around RAW is that there are no current plans to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and no plans to take them off Niven, according to Fightful Select. It turns out Niven is dealing with a short term illness, but they hope she will be back in a week or two, if all goes well.

Niven & Green have not wrestled since they beat Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on the 8/21 RAW.