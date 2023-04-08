Spoilers: ROH TV tapings from 4/47

The 4/13 edition of ROH TV was taped tonight at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island before AEW Rampage hit the air. Here are spoilers-

-Skye Blue defeated Kelly Madden

-Mark Briscoe defended Ari Daivari. After the match, Daivari, Josh Woods and Tony Nese attacked Briscoe until AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR made the save

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retained over Metalik

-Robyn Renegade defeated Madison Rayne. It looked like Rayne suffered an injury

-Wheeler Yuta defeated Tracey Williams

-ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and Alex Coughlin defeated Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Darius Martin defeated Mike Bennett by DQ. Bennett and Matt Taven continued attacking Martin until Action Andretti made the save

-Willow Nightingale defeated Little Mean Kathleen

-Stu Grayson defeated Tony Nese

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained over Ashley D’Amboise. Athena tossed D’Amboise out of the ring and taunted the crowd after the match