Madison Rayne possibly injured at ROH tapings

Matches for the 4/13 edition of ROH TV were taped tonight at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, before AEW Rampage hit the air. AEW coach/wrestler Madison Rayne wrestled AEW regular Robyn Renegade at the tapings.

Rayne and Renegade were wrestling when Rayne suddenly went down on her leg. The match quickly went to the finish with Rayne taking Renegade’s finishing move. Fans in attendance said it looked as if Rayne suffered some sort of foot or ankle injury. She was briefly tended to, then helped to the back by officials.

Unfortunately looks like Madison Rayne legitimately hurt herself in a match against Robin Renegade before #AEWRampage. Hope she’s okay!!! pic.twitter.com/TmAjWXwaEG — Enjoy ALL Wrestling (@wrestlewithit) April 8, 2023