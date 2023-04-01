Dante Martin of Top Flight suffers horrific leg injury at Supercard of Honor

Dante Martin, one half of the AEW tag team Top Flight, suffered a horrific leg injury at the ROH Supercard of Honor last night.

The injury occurred when Penta went for a Canadian Destroyer from a ladder which was set up as a platform and through several tables stacked outside the ring. On the bad landing, Martin’s left leg was totally squashed under the weight and you could see it snap in half.

Several referees immediately rushed to his aid as his left leg was dangling and cameras quickly switched to keep eyes away from it.

Following the show, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Dante was in hospital and his brother was with him as well. He did say that it will be a long time before we see him on television again.