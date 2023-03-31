Logan Paul wants a new WWE deal

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Logan Paul expressed his desire to sign a new deal with WWE, and while they’re talking about

it, he doesn’t have one in hand yet. Paul revealed that his current WWE contract ends with WrestleMania and his match against Seth Rollins tomorrow night. Describing himself as a “good employee,” Paul said that he wants to be on a year-to-year deal with WWE because he doesn’t know what’s going to happen a year from now. “So it seems a little irresponsible to sign anything longer than year-long contracts…right? I don’t know, what’s going to happen in a year,” Paul told Helwani when the subject of his contract came up. He said that last year he had no idea that being a professional wrestler was going to occupy a lot of his time, but here we are now. “Let’s be honest, bro. They’re going to f**king renew my contract,” he continued. “I mean, come on, they’d be silly not to.”