John Cena with a chance to tie Ric Flair’s U.S. title record

John Cena and “Nature Boy” Ric Flair are tied at 16-time world championships but there’s one title that Flair has the edge over Cena: the United States title. As of now, Flair has a total of six reigns while Cena is at five, and come Saturday, the leader of the Cenation has the ability to match Flair once again.

The “Nature Boy” first won the title in July 1977, defeating Bobo Brazil. He won it again in April 1978 from Mr. Wrestling. In April 1979 he won it from Ricky Steamboat and the fourth reign came in April 1980 after beating Jimmy Snuka. Reign number five came in November 1980 after he defeated Greg Valentine and his last one came in July 1996 after he beat Konnan.

John Cena won it first in March 2004 at WrestleMania against Big Show. His second reign came in October 2004 after he beat Booker T. Number three was a month later after he beat Carlito. At WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, he beat Rusev for reign number four and his fifth and last one was at September 2015 after he defeated Seth Rollins.

Austin Theory now stands in his way. Cena already won the United States title twice at WrestleMania, with his first one being at WrestleMania XX in the opening match. Fast forward 19 years later, and Cena is again in the opening match for the same title.

Will history repeat itself?