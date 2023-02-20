Jarrett pushed by stepmother to “go to work” 24 hours after father’s death

During the latest Tony Schiavone podcast What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, the duo discussed Jeff Jarrett’s situation last week where he showed up to work just hours after his father Jerry passed away.

Schiavone called Jeff a total pro and said they all agreed that the best thing for him was to step back in the ring after his father died on Tuesday. Jarrett was part of the opening match of the show on Dynamite last week.

Meanwhile, Thompson added that it was his stepmother Debra that pushed him to go to work.

“As they were at the hospital and all of this was happening with his dad, she looked at him and said, ‘What time’s your flight?’” Thompson recalled Jeff telling him. “He just sort of looked like, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘Yea, your dad would have been pissed if you didn’t go to work,’ so he went to work.”

The funeral service for Jerry Jarrett will take place tomorrow. The celebration of life will start at 11AM from the Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and visitation with the family will commence once hour prior to the service.