WWE files for a new trademark, CM Punk on telling his wife about his injury

– WWE has filed to trademark:

* Evolve

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment”

– CM Punk on what AJ Lee said to him after he told her about his injury in last year’s Royal Rumble:

“I gave myself a good eight-minute cry before I called my wife and told her, ‘Hey, I got hurt’. I could cry for 45 minutes and the instant I actually try to vocalize something like that to her, I’ll still blubber.

“(She said) ‘Just come home, I’ll take care of you, we’ll get over it, we’ll get through it’. That’s what we did. That’s what she does for me. Always has my back.”

(WWE)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

