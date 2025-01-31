Updates on Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, and WWE’s interest in El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

– Reports had recently suggested that WWE were in talks with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. however its now been confirmed that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion wont be moving to WWE for a while yet. He revealed via Mas Lucha that he has a full schedule until May. He said, “Right now we have the schedule full up until May so we will do all the currently scheduled dates. I am an independent wrestler so if a promotion is interested in my services, the year has 365 days and I am ready to take on all new challenges.”

– WrestleVotes reported: With Charlotte Flair set to return this weekend, a source says her presentation will fully embrace her Flair family legacy with a “Top Girl” attitude and “flare” to her character. There’s also talk of championship gold coming her way sooner rather than later.

– PWInsider reports that Dakota Kai is still sidelined and will not be traveling to Indianapolis for WWE’s first major event of the year.

