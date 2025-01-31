Update on Alexa Bliss/WWE, AEW performer’s contract expires today

– Today is Maria Kanellis’ last day with AEW.

This is my last day with AEW. Mike still works there. We have kids. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 31, 2025

– Alexa Bliss is not expected to return at The Royal Rumble and due to her current issues with WWE, reports FW4Online.com

It was noted that WWE and Bliss are still far apart on a deal that would see her return to the company and there is no longer a timetable for her return. Bliss was originally scheduled to return on RAW on Jan 13 to align with The Wyatt Sicks, however those plans were changed due to her current contract dispute in what has quickly become an unfortunate situation

