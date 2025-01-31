Nemeth brothers to get NXT Tag Team title shot next week

The Nemeth brothers – Nic and Ryan – will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team titles next week on Impact against Fraxiom.

The match was announced on social media after TNA uploaded a video of the former NXT champion Nic Nemeth and his brother confronting TNA’s Santino Marella and NXT’s Arianna Grace.

Cora Jade from NXT participated in last night’s Impact television tapings, with Jade defeating Hyan in a singles match while Wes Lee, Tyriek and Tyson were in a backstage segment as well.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

