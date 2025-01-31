Matt Hardy reunites with Mr. Kennedy (photo), Kofi Kingston upset, Saraya on a possible WWE return

– Matt Hardy posted:

So great catching up with @mrkenanderson today at @wrestlecon. Missing the BOOM! pic.twitter.com/JWzGLDKiZn — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 31, 2025

– Kofi Kingston is furious due to The New Day not being featured on any ads at the Royal Rumble this year…

The disrespect is unconscionable. I don’t care if I haven’t won it. When someone says “Royal Rumble”, you think of me. I should be on every single #royalrumble ad until the end of time. And you still don’t understand why we are the way we are… pic.twitter.com/c5JlCSyzDN — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 31, 2025

– Saraya (via TMZ) on if she thinks she’ll ever return to WWE – “Maybe I’ll stay with AEW, maybe not”:

“I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me. They gave me my career, and I’m just appreciative of that.

“One day – who knows? I love my time in AEW though.

“My contract’s up with AEW in September so I don’t know, maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.”

