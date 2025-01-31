Matt Hardy reunites with Mr. Kennedy (photo), Kofi Kingston upset, Saraya on a possible WWE return

Jan 31, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Hardy posted:

– Kofi Kingston is furious due to The New Day not being featured on any ads at the Royal Rumble this year…

Saraya (via TMZ) on if she thinks she’ll ever return to WWE – “Maybe I’ll stay with AEW, maybe not”:

“I love WWE. I appreciate everybody there. They made me. They gave me my career, and I’m just appreciative of that.
“One day – who knows? I love my time in AEW though.

“My contract’s up with AEW in September so I don’t know, maybe I’ll stay with them, maybe not, I don’t know.”

