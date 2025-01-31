Dustin Rhodes is proud of his brother, this week’s Dynamite viewership

– Dustin Rhodes expresses pride in his brother Cody’s success, as well as in their father and family. He highlights their unique styles in pro wrestling and acknowledges Cody’s achievements. He emphasizes that the Rhodes legacy continues.

I get asked daily about how I feel about Cody's success. I love it and I am super proud. Proud of him, proud of my dad, proud of our family. We all 3 have different styles that stand us out and Cody has definitely surpassed every expectation of him. We are all different in many…

— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 31, 2025