Dustin Rhodes is proud of his brother, this week’s Dynamite viewership

Jan 31, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Dustin Rhodes expresses pride in his brother Cody’s success, as well as in their father and family. He highlights their unique styles in pro wrestling and acknowledges Cody’s achievements. He emphasizes that the Rhodes legacy continues.

– AEW Dynamite on 1/29 averaged 604,000 viewers; 0.17, P18-49 rating

