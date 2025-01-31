CM Punk: “I’m here to help people”

CM Punk opens up about helping WWE’s young up-and-coming talent:

“I’m here to help people. But the selfish aspect of it too is, I can talk to a 20-year-old track and field athlete from NXT, and I’m looking for something I can learn. I think it’s a two-way street. 46-year-old CM Punk doesn’t know what ‘cool’ is – if he ever did. So maybe the kids can help me out with that.

“I don’t like talking about myself because I wind up saying these what I feel are wildly egotistical things, like I’m tired of pretending that half the locker room didn’t buy a pair of boots because they saw CM Punk wrestle. Right?

“But I also think it’s a very powerful responsibility to not be treated the way some veterans who I looked up to maybe treated me. It’s like learned behavior – ‘I was treated this way and I’m gonna treat the next generation this way’. I do the exact opposite. I try to kill that in its tracks.

“They treated me that way because they were maybe scared I was coming up and I was gonna take their spot. I want somebody to be that hungry. I want somebody to take my spot. Old lions don’t die of old age, they die from the young lions.

“So eventually I just think that’s the way the book of CM Punk and the final chapter gets written – I just haven’t seen anybody that’s man enough to do it yet.”

(WWE)

