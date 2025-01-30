WWE uploads full old episodes of NXT on YouTube

WWE launched a dedicated NXT channel on YouTube, where it is uploading full episodes of old broadcasts and certain Takeover shows.

All the NXT weekly episodes from 2012 up until March 2013 have so far been uploaded as well as three Takeover episodes: San Antonio, WarGames, and Chicago.

NXT episodes were removed from Peacock in the United States and The CW app only has newer episodes which started airing on their network in October of last year. With no other outlet available for the back catalog, WWE has resorted to using YouTube for these shows, where the company still make a lot of money through several ads running during each episode.

More episodes are expected to be uploaded. A large quantity of old NXT shows are available on Netflix for viewers residing outside the United States.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

