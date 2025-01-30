WWE 2K coming to Netflix Games in Fall 2025

WWE 2K is coming to Netflix Games in Fall 2025.

The announcement came via a video by CM Punk posted on the Netflix social media accounts. No exact release date was given.

Netflix entered the mobile gaming business in 2021 although it’s not their strongest department. Available games are playable on mobile and also on TV-connected devices. The company acquired several video game developers to help them kickstart their service.

This will be the first-ever WWE video game on Netflix Games, a service which is part of everyone’s subscription.

The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on #NetflixGames later this Fall 2025 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/EUUQnIa1ke — Netflix Games (@netflixgames_) January 30, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

