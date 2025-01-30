TJP on a possible return to WWE

In a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, NJPW star TJP spoke about a possible return to WWE.

He said “It does seem like the landscape’s changing over there. I don’t know if that means that’s a good thing for me or not a good thing for me. Who knows? It could be a bad thing [laughs], could be the floodgates are so wide open now that it’s like, ‘Hey, we don’t need this guy.’ I am very different now. I would not be interested in going back and being the guy that left there. It’s been so long since I was that guy, and that was only…everything I do, Puma, Su, everything, is an extension of who I am in real life. That’s only a fraction of who I was in real life. In a lot of ways, it was not at all who I was in real life because it was a product of a creative team that didn’t know me, unfortunately. But what I’m doing now is about as authentic to me as anything I’ve ever done. But I feel like they don’t need what I am now. So I don’t know. If they were to say, ‘Hey, we want what you are now and who you are now, and we don’t want to obscure that art in any way, present it as you are,’ then yeah, I would love to. But I just feel like they don’t really…that’s not a player that they need on the roster, I don’t think. But would I love to do it? Yeah, I would love to do it.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

