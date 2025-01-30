The IInspiration returning to the ring, Saraya receiving more messages now that she is single

– Just announced:

The ticket link for this event is now live! Make sure to bookmark & grab tickets tomorrow morning at 10:00 AM. Row 1 – $70

Row 2 – $60

Row 3 – $45

General – $35 Link: https://t.co/HF8WlJ0uOy https://t.co/HLpHUWi7A3 — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) January 30, 2025

– Saraya has been absent from AEW television recently, with it only known it was for personal reasons. However, after TMZ broke the news that she had separated from her rockstar boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, last year, there has been speculation that this could be the cause. And now the British wrestler has disclosed on X that fans have been messaging her via the app since the breakup went public, seemingly wanting to take Radke’s place. Still, it appears that nobody has impressed her so far, with some of the dubious messages having left her wanting to set fire to her phone.

32-year-old Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, had been dating the controversial Falling in Reverse singer since 2018 and even appeared in some of his newer music videos. Therefore, it is disappointing for fans of the power couple who believed they were a perfect match for each other. Yet, with so many high-profile relationships in the entertainment industry failing to last, perhaps being together for six years should be considered a success.

