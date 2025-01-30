Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results for February 1
AEW taped matches for this week’s Collision on Wednesday around Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results for Saturday’s show below, per Wrestling Observer:
* Rush def. Max Caster and after the match he yelled at The Beast Mortos.
* Samoa Joe & HOOK def. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian. Christian Cage attacked Joe and HOOK post-match.
* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith def. The Outrunners. Big Bill beat up The Outrunners and Bandido returned to make the save.
* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR def. The Death Riders after involvement from Jay White and Adam Copeland
* Toni Storm cut a promo on Mariah May.
* Megan Bayne def. Hyena Hera
* Harley Cameron def. Taya Valkyrie
* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Kyle O’Reilly and Lee Moriarty. Shane Taylor Promotions surrounded O’Reilly, Garcia, and Daddy Magic after the match and Adam Cole and Roderick Strong made the save.