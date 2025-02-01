Spoilers: AEW Collision taping results for tonight

AEW taped matches for this week’s Collision on Wednesday around Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can see the full results for Saturday’s show below, per Wrestling Observer:

* Rush def. Max Caster and after the match he yelled at The Beast Mortos.

* Samoa Joe & HOOK def. Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian. Christian Cage attacked Joe and HOOK post-match.

* Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith def. The Outrunners. Big Bill beat up The Outrunners and Bandido returned to make the save.

* Mid-South Street Fight: FTR def. The Death Riders after involvement from Jay White and Adam Copeland

* Toni Storm cut a promo on Mariah May.

* Megan Bayne def. Hyena Hera

* Harley Cameron def. Taya Valkyrie

* TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Kyle O’Reilly and Lee Moriarty. Shane Taylor Promotions surrounded O’Reilly, Garcia, and Daddy Magic after the match and Adam Cole and Roderick Strong made the save.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

