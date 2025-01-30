Returning grappler signs with TNA, Killings on Triple H/WWE HOF announcement, Lynch’s birthday

– After his return last week, Mustafa Ali has officially signed a TNA contract and will face Laredo Kid tonight.

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed @MustafaAli_X, a former X Division Champion and the 2024 X Division Star of the Year award-winner, as first reported by @SInow. Read more: https://t.co/gefOx8m5RH pic.twitter.com/WmgliATAkk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 30, 2025

– R-Truth congratulates Triple H for making the 2025 Hall of Fame Class

Well well well, I got 2 words for’ya!! … Bout Time!! Congratulations to Paul @TripleH Levesque 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductee #DX #areyouready #cerebralassassin … I’m so proud of you pic.twitter.com/xpu8NdTvtC — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) January 30, 2025

