New WWE show titled Stephanie’s Places announced for ESPN+

WWE today announced a brand new show titled Stephanie’s Places which will air exclusively on ESPN+.

The show is a spinoff of Peyton’s Places and it will be produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions along with WWE and ESPN.

McMahon revealed the show while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and will feature the former WWE co-CEO travel around the country to find the stories behind the biggest stars in WWE history.

“I have loved every second of shooting this show, I can’t wait to share it with the world on @espn+,” she wrote on X.

A preview showed McMahon having discussions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline.

This will be McMahon’s first project associated with the company since she resigned from WWE in January 2023.

It’s set to debut in March although there was no exact date listed. An ESPN+ subscription will be required to watch.

.@StephMcMahon joins @PatMcAfeeShow to announce her new ESPN Original show, ‘Stephanie’s Places,’ coming in March “I’m going all over the country and hopefully the world to really find out the stories behind the biggest stars in WWE.” pic.twitter.com/nhYDg0HeAR — ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2025

Get ready to join @StephMcMahon on a quest to hear the stories behind the biggest stars in @WWE!#StephaniesPlaces comes to @ESPN+ this March. pic.twitter.com/9xSrlEviV4 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2025

