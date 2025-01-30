McIntyre asking hard hitting questions with Sheamus (video), Reigns says Cody is a great champ

– Drew McIntyre Asking the Hard hitting questions On Hot Ones With Sheamus

– Roman Reigns (via @Shak_Fu) says that Cody Rhodes has never been more relevant than when he was involved in The Bloodline circle.

“Cody’s a great Champion, he beat me so he’s gotta be right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this is, even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better, because it’s a competition and there’s no sabotage, no bullsh-t, behind the scenes type stuff, the cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me then go out there and show me, you can get as much time as you want — Anybody who orbits me and The Bloodline, it’s proven.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

