Kevin Nash praises Toni Storm

Kevin Nash recently praised AEW star Toni Storm, calling her “an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling.” He specifically highlighted her dramatic performance, saying, “She kind of did a rendition of Demi Moore’s performance of her newest film that’s Oscar-worthy … smearing of the fking makeup and all that kind of [stuff], f****** loses it.”

Nash also spoke highly of Storm’s creative work alongside RJ City, noting how her black-and-white segments stood out: “I loved her stuff with RJ [City], like all her black and white s***… like I’ve always like—to me, like I know who she is and I know her work because she’s always been different.” He emphasized her originality, saying, “She’s like so f****** different than everybody else, and to me, like she’s avant-garde.”

He firmly believes that Storm’s appeal goes beyond wrestling: “She’s an entertainer that happens to be in professional wrestling, but I mean she’s an entertaining human being, and kudos to her.”

Nash acknowledged that a friend felt it was unfortunate that Storm’s segment aired on Collision, which was competing against WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. However, Nash dismissed these concerns, arguing that quality content finds its audience: “In the age of social media, good work will always be seen thanks to the word-of-mouth buzz.” He added, “Even if people aren’t watching the show live, watching it later will help AEW build its audience back up.”

Source: Kliq This

