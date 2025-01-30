1/30/25 TNA Impact recap

Nic Nemeth starts off the show, stating that Genesis was a great night for TNA, but it wasn’t for him. He plans to continue to rally and go after that title again. Unfortunately he is interrupted by his brother. Ryan blasts Joe Hendry, calling him a fraud. Nic stops him, saying Joe earned that championship. First Class cuts them both off, and a tag team match is announced for the main event! First Class versus the Nemeth brother.

Arianna Grace has a face off with Tessa Blanchard during an interview. Tessa blastes her for having everything given her, while she had to work for it. Arianna leaves and Tessa put the rest of the locker room on check.

Cora Jade is next to the ring. Her opponent is Hyan. After dominating the match, Cora gets the win, in what could be considered a squad match. Xia Brookside come out to aid Hyan, but gets taking out by Cora. Then Masha Slamovitch runs to the ring, Cora avoids her.

Up next we have Brian Myers of The System versus Leon Slater. Myers throws Slater around the ring over and over. After much back and forward the System gets involved. They hand Myers a ring, which he uses to hit Slater and gets the pin.

Backstage Frankie Kazarian talks to Leon Slater, saying he could be his mentor. Leon wants nothing to do with him, saying he lost because of the System cheating. The System interferes ripping on Slater. The Hardy Boy come to his aid. They all face one another next week!

We cut to out to the crowd, Sami Calihan attacks Mance Warner. Using a chair and a bat, he almost hits him when Elayna Black comes out and interfere and helps Mance get the upper hand. They both take him out and celebrate.

Our next match is the Laredo Kid versus Mustafa Ali. After a ddt on the floor, Ali flys from the top rope to get the pin. This was a very high flying, full of action match.

Wes Lee from NXT is next, and his opponent is Ace Austin. What an epic face off! Both men are out performing tonight, with lots of powerful moves and high flying spots. Tyson & Tyrese come out to help Lee. Ace fights them all off, but it’s too much and Wes Lee gets the final count. The three attack Ace, but The Rascalz come to his aid.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in concert next week on TNA.

And now for our main event. First Class versus the Nemeth brothers. After Nic landed the danger zone, his brother quickly tags and takes the pin.

By Lady Mylitta

