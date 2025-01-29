Viewership for the 1/25 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event

The January 25th 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, headlined by Gunther vs. Jey Uso, drew 1.49 million viewers on NBC with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demo. By comparison, the December 14th 2024 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event drew 1.59 million viewers on NBC with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demo. The numbers for both shows do not include Peacock viewership.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about SNME’s competition…

“AEW Collision head-to-head on TNT averaged 250,000 viewers and a 0.07 P18-49 rating. The Lakers vs. Warriors aired on ABC in primetime, averaging 3,046,000 viewers and a 0.70 P18-49 rating. College basketball on ESPN lead on cable in primetime. The Tennessee vs. Auburn game starting just after 9:00 pm averaged 1,745,000 viewers and a 0.40 P18-49 rating. The earlier game, Houston vs. Kansas, started just before 7:00 pm and averaged 1,692,000 viewers and a 0.36 P18-49 rating.”

