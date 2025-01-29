Video: Buff Bagwell back in jail

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell’s battle with sobriety has been documented in recent years. In a video published to his YouTube channel this week, Bagwell announced his return to jail for three days due to a violation of the rules in his accountability program but wanted to give people advance notice.

Bagwell stated the following…

“A sanction means you’ve done something wrong, you’ve violated rules. It could be community service, it could be bench duty, it could be a fine, a sanction fine. Mine is called a jail sanction. But again, it ain’t gonna say, ‘Marcus Bagwell got arrested today for violating program confidentiality rules.’ It’s not going to say that. It’s going to say that I got a DUI and the world is going to think that I relapsed. That’s what this video is for, to let everybody know that I’m in a great place… this is just a little pause, a little crack in the road for me. This is nothing, but I don’t want people to worry.”

