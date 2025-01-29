Start time for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

The AEW Grand Slam: Australia broadcast is now set to air at 10:30PM ET on Saturday, February 15 right after the NBA All-Star Weekend programming on TNT.

It will be a two-hour broadcast according to the TNT guide and will air instead of Collision that week. The show will also stream on Max some 18 hours after its original taping in Brisbane, Australia.

The Brisbane Entertainment Centre will host Grand Slam after it was moved from the 50,000-seater Suncorp Stadium. Not a lot of tickets remain to fill the new location which is expected to hold less than 12,000.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

