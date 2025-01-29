Report: Paul “Triple H” Levesque to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025

PWInsider.com is reporting that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be the headliner of the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony after he was surprised earlier today with the news.

The site reports that a town hall was held today at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut and Triple H was surprised by his wife Stephanie, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels with the announcement.

“We are told Levesque was completely caught off guard and got very emotional,” the site states, adding, “He also joked he was going to kill Nick Khan.”

Triple H is already a Hall of Famer as part of the D-Generation X faction along with Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and Chyna. They were inducted as a group in 2019.

WWE has not made any official announcements yet regarding this year’s Hall of Fame.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

