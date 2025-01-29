Predicting the Winners at Royal Rumble 2025

Predicting the Winners at Royal Rumble 2025

February 2 marks the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania.

There have been no recent title changes, thus, the real shocks and groundbreaking events leading up to WrestleMania 41 will have to wait until this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2025.

At this year’s event, which is held at the electric Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, new stars will shine in the hopes of becoming WWE’s next big star.

Would a record-tying third Royal Rumble win be the perfect way for John Cena to start his retirement tour? Is it possible that CM Punk will finally win the match he has been trying for so long? Which women’s competitor will make their mark and earn a title shot?

In the face of his fiercest opponent to date, can Cody Rhodes be able to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship? On the path to WrestleMania, can Kevin Owens alter WWE’s trajectory?

The answers to these concerns will determine how WrestleMania arrives in Las Vegas, and they loom over a night of genuine potential.

Today, we’ll examine the 2025 Royal Rumble match card in more detail and make match predictions, pointing out the probable champions and possible breakthrough performers.

Scheduled WWE Royal Rumble Bouts (So Far)

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match (Winner receives a title shot at Wrestlemania)

* 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match (Winner receives a title shot at Wrestlemania)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens (Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship)

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY (2 out of 3 Falls for the Tag Team Championship)

30-Man Royal Rumble Prediction

This one could go in one of three directions: CM Punk, The Rock, or, as it’s last ever Royal Rumble appearance and final year as a WWE superstar, John Cena!

I suspect WWE would rather John Cena win the Royal Rumble, where he is far less likely to sustain an injury than compete in the riskier Elimination Chamber.

If The Rock makes an appearance, he will once again win everything (As he’s done before) and finally get his revenge on The American Nightmare. However, and to be honest, I don’t think he’ll be back in the ring regularly or even make enough appearances to be considered a title holder or challenger, so I doubt we’ll see him at the Rumble.

Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 Prediction: CM Punk

In many cases, nevertheless, the simplest solution is the most optimal. The World’s Best has made it clear how much he wants to win WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble battle, and I’m all-in on CM Punk.

Punk may do it in this ideal year. After waiting a year for his opportunity to win the world championship, he now has new money matches versus any of the potential champions.

The Cena argument is valid, but I don’t believe the WWE will make his record-breaking (17th) championship win to match Ric Flair so early in his farewell tour. It would make for much better television if Cena won the title at the last moment, right before he exits the company.

Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 Betting Odds

According to the best sports betting apps in America, John Cena holds the highest probability of winning the 2025 Royal Rumble with odds of +120. However, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Rock aren’t far behind.

The Top 10 Royal Rumble Winner Betting odds:

* John Cena [+120]

* CM Punk [+150]

* Roman Reigns [+300]

* Seth Rollins [+600]

* The Rock [+1000]

* Logan Paul [+2000]

* Drew McIntyre [+2500]

* Randy Orton [+2500]

* Jey Uso [+2500]

* Brock Lesnar [+3400]

30-Woman Royal Rumble Predictions

Charlotte Flair has already made her comeback official, and Becky Lynch is expected to do the same. Both women are viable options as Royal Rumble winners.

Even though these and many more elite talents are vying for this crown, the division may need a boost if one of the top players who was underappreciated in 2024 were given more attention.

Bianca Belair, for example, spent all of 2024 concentrating on the women’s tag team division, having patiently waited for her day to shine. The year 2025 ought to be hers, but whether WWE officials are ready to let her feud with Jade Cargill be put to rest.

Women’s Royal Rumble Prediction: Charlotte Flair Wins

So, if Belair isn’t the one to win the Rumble (Which she should be), who’s the next best option? It would have to be Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. However, as the company clearly wants to push Tiffany Stratton, her most likely opponent for Wrestlemania would be Flair, as Becky just doesn’t bring as much hype right now.

Ladder Match for the WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

After The American Nightmare finally won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania40, everyone expects him to keep it until at least WrestleMania 41.

However, KO has been putting forth his finest performance of his career lately, boldly going heel to steal the show from Rhodes.

Rhodes could be deposed, as the Prizefighter has persuasively argued his case in the ring. However, I still find it hard to believe.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes

Ultimately, The Show of Shows needs to feature WWE’s greatest talent at the top of the card, and given the last year, it’s hard to picture Rhodes not spearheading that effort leading up to WrestleMania.

2 out of 3 Falls WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

Since being summoned to the main brands by NXT, Motor City Machine Guns have maintained an impeccable record in the Stamford-based promotion. Even though they haven’t claimed their DIY crowns yet, they could be able to do so at Royal Rumble.

Prediction: Motor City Machine Guns

The contest will be dragged out and decided by the side with the greatest stamina, as it’s a two-out-of-three competition, and we see Motor City taking the edge. This championship win might be really beneficial to them, especially as they have a lot of momentum behind them right now.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

