Possible spoilers for two title matches for WrestleMania 41

WWE Wrestlemania 41 will be taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on April 19th & 20th 2025. Leading up to the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE, there has been internet speculation in regards to potential matches for Wrestlemania.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, WWE women’s champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair has been discussed internally by WWE for Wrestlemania and this report was also confirmed by Fightful.com. In addition to that, Fightful is reporting that women’s world champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair has also been discussed for Wrestlemania.

According to sportsbookreview.com, Becky Lynch is the current betting odds favorite to win the women’s Royal Rumble match at +200 followed by Charlotte Flair at +225. Bianca Belair is listed at +600.

