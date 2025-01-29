Matches announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:
– Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki – TBS Championship
– We’ll hear from MJF
– Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
– Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White
– Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
