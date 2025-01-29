Matches announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Jan 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite:

– Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki – TBS Championship

– We’ll hear from MJF

– Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

– Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White

– Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

