Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, has teased a potential return to WWE, expressing how much she misses the experience and the connection she had with the fans. Reflecting on her time away, she admitted, “I’ve missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring.”

Her feelings were reignited when she attended a WWE event, where the energy and support from the Bella Army made a strong impact on her. “When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels.”

For Nikki, WWE has always been more than just a workplace—it’s home. “Going home to WWE, I don’t think people understand, I started at 22. That’s all I ever knew up until a little bit ago. So, that’s been the biggest home for me, and to go back and be home and the environment there is so incredible.” She also praised the women’s division and the atmosphere backstage. “The women were just, what a great locker room. They were just so awesome and together and one and unity and everyone back there was just so happy. You could tell the energy there right now is just incredible.”

Seeing the current state of WWE and the role she played in shaping women’s wrestling filled Nikki with pride and excitement. “I’m like, ‘This is why we paved roads in this industry.’ I feel so blessed to go back and experience it. I’m like, ‘OK, I think I need to experience this more.’ I really love it. I feel like I’ve still got it, so we’ll see.”

She even hinted at the possibility of reuniting with her twin sister, Brie Garcia (formerly Brie Bella), for a comeback. “When I went and I came back, I was like, ‘Brie, it’s so amazing.’ So maybe we should make a comeback. She’s so in mom mode, but Brie has that fire in her, too. She has that last run. I feel like it wouldn’t take a lot to get her to come back with me.”

Outside of wrestling, Nikki is embracing a new phase in her life. “I have days where I get to focus a lot on me, and self-care and just really get to know who I am in my 40s and where I want to go.” She is excited about the possibilities ahead. “I feel like I have this whole new era to look at, and I get to choose how I want to be and take it. It’s really cool, especially on top of it being a mom.”

She also wants to set an example for her son, showing him what women are capable of achieving. “[I want to] also show my son how amazing it is that women can do all these incredible things, whether that’s kicking butt in the ring, running a boardroom, being amazing at school.”

With a renewed passion for wrestling and an appreciation for her journey, Nikki Garcia is clearly open to stepping back into the ring, potentially alongside Brie, for another memorable run in WWE.

Source: Us Weekly

