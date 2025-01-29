Asuka says she feels in danger, Chris Jericho says the WWE hall of fame means nothing (updated)

– Asuka tweeted:

I've been feeling in danger recently. I've already consulted the police.

At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 29, 2025

I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me.

There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 29, 2025

– Chris Jericho says the WWE Hall Of Fame is fake and means nothing so he doesn’t care about being inducted.

“I’m not one of those guys who cares about the WWE Hall of Fame because I don’t think it’s really real anyway.

“It’s great that guys go in there and I’m glad they get a chance to, but I’m already a Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is up here *points to head*. It’s more for the fans anyway.”

(source: Chris Jericho via Toronto Sun)

Horror Rock & Wrestle Fest PRESENTS AN EVENING WITH Chris Jericho Hear legendary stories from @IAmJericho about his career in #wrestling #Metal & beyond This is an additional event to kick start the Horror, Rock and Wrestle Fest weekend Tickets https://t.co/pr76ukrlmq pic.twitter.com/xeczsxyMCX — For the Love of Horror (@ftlohorror) January 29, 2025

