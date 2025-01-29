Alexa Bliss update
It may be awhile before fans see Alexa Bliss in a WWE ring again.
Bliss has been out of action since the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In November of that same year, she gave birth to her daughter Hendrix.
Taking to Twitter, Bliss shared a photo of herself and Hendrix, telling fans that “If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while.”
If you need me. I’ll be here. For a while pic.twitter.com/6DIVaPyhbQ
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 29, 2025
Bliss’ comment about this being her place ‘for a while’ comes amid reports that she and WWE recently failed to reach mutual terms over a return.
On January 14, Bliss removed all mentions of her WWE role from her social media. She is not expected to be part of this weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.