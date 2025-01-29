1/29/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Venue: VBC Probst Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Brian Cage (w/Don Callis and Lance Archer) vs. Will Ospreay

As the bell rings, Callis says he has something to tell Ospreay. Callis tells Ospreay to look at the screen, which shows Kenny Omega has been attacked backstage. Cage attacks Ospreay with shots in the corner, and then follows with a knee to the midsection. Ospreay comes back with a few shots and drops Cage with a hurricanrana. Cage goes to the outside and Ospreay goes over the top, but Cage dodges him and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Cage sends Ospreay toward the barricade, but Ospreay stands on top of it. Ospreay jumps off, but Cage catches him and walks around the ring with him before dropping him with a suplex. Behind the referee’s back, Archer stomps on Ospreay and slams him into the commentary desk before Callis delivers a few shots as well. Cage delivers a shot to Ospreay and slams him onto the apron. Cage delivers shots to Ospreay, but Ospreay comes back with chops. Cage delivers a chop of his own and drops Ospreay with a leg lariat for a one count. Cage applies a rear headlock, but Ospreay counters with a jaw-breaker. Cage comes back with a pair of back-breakers and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two.

Cage delivers another shot to Ospreay’s midsection and slams him into the corner before getting another two count. Cage applies a bear hug, but Ospreay delivers right hands and elbow strikes to get free. Cage comes back with shots of his own, but Ospreay counters with a corkscrew kick. Ospreay delivers elbow strikes and kicks Cage in the face. Ospreay goes for a suplex, but Cage counters with another shot to the midsection. Cage kicks Ospreay in the head, but Ospreay comes back with another kick to the face. Ospreay delivers a springboard elbow strike and gets a two count. Ospreay sets up for the Hidden Blade, but Cage delivers an uppercut in the corner. Cage goes for a suplex, but Ospreay lands on his feet and sends Cage to the apron. Ospreay knocks Cage to the floor and takes him out with a flip over the top rope. Ospreay gets Cage back into the ring, but Archer distracts him and Cage drops him with a clothesline. Cage suplexes Ospreay back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Ospreay comes back with a pair of hook kicks, and then follows with a heel kick.

Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Cage counters with an elbow strike and a lariat. Cage delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at two. Cage delivers a corner clothesline and delivers an avalanche F5 for a two count as Archer gets involved from the outside. Ospreay sends Cage into Archer and delivers a Styles Clash for the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Archer attacks Ospreay and beats him down in the ring. Cage joins in on the beat down, but Omega hits the ring with a chair. Omega hits Archer with the chair and then throws it at Cage to get them out of the ring. Archer and Cage get back on the apron, and then Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher attacks Omega and Ospreay from behind. The Don Callis Family use the numbers advantage, and then Takeshita and Fletcher drop Omega and Ospreay with piledrivers. Archer hits Omega in the midsection with a chair, and then Takeshita and Callis stomp on Omega. Cage delivers shots to Omega as Archer goes after Ospreay again. Cage hits Omega with the chair and Takeshita follows with elbow strikes before the Family all raise their arms in the air before leaving the ring. Omega tries to get up, but Takeshita and Fletcher come back to beat him down again.

—

Renee Paquette is outside Swerve Strickland’s locker room, but Adam Page barges in and says he’s not there. Renee asks him about Christopher Daniels, but Page says he can’t talk about it. Page runs into MJF, but then walks away. MJF says everyone loves Page and then ignores Renee for a bit before talking about Jeff Jarrett. MJF says his words are prophecy, and Jarrett will have to go out there alone and face Claudio Castagnoli tonight. MJF says tonight will be the Last Outlaw’s last ride.

—

Footage of the confrontations between Big Bill and Powerhouse Hobbs from last week’s shows airs. Hobbs cuts a promo and says he wasn’t cleared to travel this week, but when he comes back he is going to show Bill that hell is just the beginning.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jeff Jarrett

They lock up and Castagnoli backs Jarrett into the corner. Jarrett turns it around with a right hand, and then sends Castagnoli off the ropes. Castagnoli drops him with a shoulder tackle, but Jarrett comes back with an arm-drag and a hip-toss. Jarrett delivers another arm-drag, and then delivers right hands in the corner. Castagnoli coutners with a Manhattan Drop and takes Jarrett down for a two count. Castagnoli goes for the Neutralizer, but Jarrett counters and applies a Figure Four. Castagnoli gets to the ropes and goes to the floor and waves to the crowd. Wheeler Yuta walks out and Jarrett goes to the floor to get in his face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli has Jarrett in a headlock. Jarrett gets free, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and gets a two count. Castagnoli stomps on Jarrett and goes for another cover, but Jarrett kicks out at two again. Jarrett comes back with a side-Russian leg-sweep, but Castagnoli delivers a few uppercuts. Jarrett delivers a few right hands, but Castagnoli comes back with another uppercut. Jarrett drops Castagnoli with another shot, and then kicks his legs a few times. Jarrett goes for the Figure Four, but Castagnoli kicks him away. Jarrett works over Castagnoli’s legs again and goes for an enzuigiri, but Castagnoli ducks and delivers the Giant Swing. Castagnoli’s knee gives out, but he applies a Sharpshooter. Jarrett counters and applies a Sharpshooter of his own, but Yuta puts a chair into the ring and gets on the apron. Jarrett knocks Yuta into the ring and Castagnoli grabs the chair. Jarrett ducks a chair shot and goes for the Stroke, but Jon Moxley hits the ring and drops Jarrett with the Paradigm Shift. Castagnoli delivers the Neutralizer, and then delivers another for the pin fall.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

-After the match, the Death Riders leave through the crowd, and then MJF makes his way to the ring. MJF says he respects his elders, so he isn’t going to tell Jarrett that he told him so.

—

A video package plays for Revolution, which will take place on Sunday, March 9 in Los Angeles, California.

—

Renee interviews Ricochet backstage. She says if Strickland interferes in Ricochet’s match later, he will forfeit their match next week. Ricochet says that is good news and then says he will give Renee a formal interview this Saturday on Collision. Ricochet says he has a situation to take care of with AR Fox tonight.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

AR Fox vs. Ricochet

They lock up and Ricochet backs Fox into the corner. Fox applies a side-headlock and drops him with a pair of shoulder tackles. Fox takes Ricochet down with a side-headlock take-over, and then slams him down. Ricochet goes to the floor, but Fox takes him out with a dive over the top rope. Fox kicks Ricochet in the face and slams him into the barricade. Fox follows with a chop and clubs Ricochet across the back. Fox picks Ricochet up on the apron, but Ricochet gets back into the ring and drops Fox with a hip-toss on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ricochet drops Fox with a dropkick and gets a two count. Ricochet delivers an elbow strike and follows with a right hand, but Fox fights back with shots of his own. Fox runs the ropes, but Ricochet slams him with a spine-buster. Ricochet runs the ropes and connects with a standing moonsault press for a two count. Ricochet picks Fox up. but Fox delivers a knee strike. Both men run the ropes and drop each other with a cross-body, and then Fox follows with an enzuigiri. Fox slams Ricochet down and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Ricochet comes back with a shot to the face, but Fox delivers an enzuigiri and drops Ricochet with a cutter. Fox connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Ricochet goes to the apron, but Fox brings him back into the ring. Fox gets Ricochet on his shoulders, but Ricochet grabs the referee to escape. Ricochet slams Fox down and goes for the cover, but Fox kicks out at two. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun, and then follows with Vertigo for the pin fall.

Winner: Ricochet

-After the match, Ricochet grabs his scissors, but Strickland pulls him out of the ring and delivers right hands. Strickland slams Ricochet into the barricade and the ring steps before throwing him back into the ring. Strickland goes up top, but Ricochet pulls Fox on top of him and puts the scissors to his throat. Ricochet drags Fox out of the ring and backs up the entranceway as Strickland looks on.

—

Some of Renee Paquette’s “Close Up” interview with the Death Riders airs. She asks about the AEW World Championship, and then Moxley asks why people need to see it. Moxley says no one understands what it means to be a World Champion, and then says the championship lives in his heart. Moxley says he is trying to build a thousand Jon Moxley’s so they can go what he went through, and then worse.

—

Chris Jericho hosts another edition of the “New York Minute.” Jericho hypes his new movie called Dark Match, and then Big Bill says he now understands Jericho’s words like he never has before and feels stronger for it. Jericho says he is proud of himself for being a great mentor, but Bill didn’t take Hobbs out permanently. Jericho says Bill will have to work harder next time, and then says he and Bryan Keith will take out The Outrunners on Collision this Saturday.

—

Match 4 – Singles Match

Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

White goes for a Bladerunner before the bell, but Yuta ducks out of the ring. Yuta comes back in and the bellrings. Yuta goes back to the floor, but gets back into the ring and applies a side-headlock to White. Yuta backs White into the corner, but White grabs his beard and follows with a few chops. Yuta applies a wrist-lock, but White gets free and chops him again. White delivers more chops and stomps on Yuta a few times. White delivers a back-drop, and then crotches Yuta on the top rope. White delivers another chop to send Yuta to the floor, and then follows him out to deliver another chop. White slams Yuta into the barricade and follows with a right hand. Yuta comes back with a kick to White’s knee, and then trips him into the apron. Yuta slams White into the steps and slams his leg into the steps a few times. Yuta puts White’s leg on the railing of the ring and stomps down onto it before getting White back into the ring. White comes back with a chop, but Yuta kicks him in the knee again and drops him with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Yuta continues to work over White’s knee and takes him to the outside. White comes back with another chop, but Yuta slams his leg into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots and Yuta gets White up top. Yuta goes for a back suplex, but White delivers elbow strikes to send Yuta down. White drops Yuta with a dragon-screw and then puts him up top. White climbs, but Yuta delivers body shots to knock him back down. White comes back with a shot and puts Yuta up top again. White delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out at two. White delivers a knee strike, but Yuta comes back and they exchange two counts. Yuta delivers a chop block to White’s knee and applies a single-leg Boston Crab. White makes it to the ropes, but Yuta slams him down and gets a two count. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but White escapes and delivers a uranage. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Yuta counters with a roll-up for a two count. Yuta delivers a German suplex and gets another two count. Yuta goes up top and jumps, but White dodges. Yuta delivers a back elbow and sets up for the Busaiku Knee, but White catches him and delivers the Bladerunner for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, White delivers another Bladerunner to Yuta. White sets up for another one, but Moxley gets on the apron. Castagnoli attacks White from behind, and then he and Moxley stomp White down in the ring. Rated FTR hit the ring for the save as the Death Riders escape through the crowd. Dax Harwood says the Death Riders don’t like it when the numbers are even, but he doesn’t actually hate how they do things. Harwood challenges them to a Midsouth Street Fight for this Saturday’s Collision.

—

Footage of the confrontation between Mariah May and Toni Storm from this past Saturday’s Collision airs, in which Storm returned to her Timeless character. Renee then introduces May, who comes to the entranceway. May says Timeless Toni Storm is not real and then says Storm should play the Storm whose most memorable moment was bleeding and crying in her arms, or maybe the Storm who walked out of Japan and Mexico because she couldn’t touch her. May says Storm can play whoever she wants, because the ending will always be the same.

—

A vignette airs for The Gunns.

—

Footage of The Hurt Syndicate defeating Private Party to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship on last week’s Dynamite airs. MVP congratulates Private Party, but then says it was unfortunate that they ran into the Hurt Syndicate. MVP says they will accept any challenge from any team in any place, because they are the Hurt Syndicate and they hurt people.

—

A video package airs for the AEW International Champion, Konosuke Takeshita.

—

Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie are backstage. Purrazzo says she should be the one challenging Mone tonight, but Harley Cameron got involved. Purrazzo says it’s time for them to take what they deserve, and then Valkyrie says they are coming to collect from Cameron on this Saturday’s Collision.

—

Match 5 – AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

They lock up and Sakazaki applies a wrist-lock. Mone turns it into one of her own, but Sakazaki turns it into a headlock. Mone gets free and applies a headlock of her own, but Sakazaki sends her off the ropes. Mone drops her with a shoulder tackle, but Sakazaki comes back and drops Mone with one of her own. They exchange snapmares and Mone goes for an arm-drag, but Sakazaki holds onto the ropes and then rolls Mone around the ring and gets a two count. Sakazaki goes for a sliding lariat, but Mone counters into a roll-up for a two count. Mone delivers a shot to Sakazaki to send her to the floor, and then goes for a sliding dropkick. Sakazaki dodges it and delivers an enzuigiri before going up top. Mone walks away and then trips Sakazaki on the apron. Mone delivers a Meteora off the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sakazaki counters a powerbomb from Mone with a hurricanrana. Mone charges into the corner, but Sakazaki dodges and Mone collides with the turnbuckles. Sakazaki delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a springboard dropkick. Sakazaki goes after Mone, but Mone counters with a shot and follows with the Three Amigos. Mone goes for the cover, but Sakazaki kicks out at two. Mone goes up top, but Sakazaki comes back with a series of elbow strikes. Sakazaki delivers a superplex and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Sakazaki goes for the Merry-Go-Round, but Mone counters and goes for the Money Maker. Sakazaki gets free and delivers a thrust kick. Sakazaki delivers the Merry-Go-Round and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Sakazaki charges at Mone, but Mone counters with a shot and slams Sakazaki into the turnbuckles. Mone delivers a Backstabber and goes for the Statement Maker, but Sakazaki gets free and gets a roll-up for a two count. Sakazaki delivers an enzuigiri and drops Mone with a German suplex off the ropes. Sakazaki goes for the Magical Girl Splash, but Mone gets her knees up and gets a two count. Mone delivers a powerbomb and follows with the Money Maker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-AEW TNT Championship – Three-Way Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Lee Moriarty

-Midsouth Street Fight: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

-Bryan Keith and Chris Jericho vs. The Outrunners

-Hook and Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian

-We will hear from Toni Storm

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

