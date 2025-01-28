Worst PPV of the year

2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Worst PPV of the year

Crown Jewel (40%, 167 Votes)

Full Gear (19%, 77 Votes)

WrestleDream (17%, 72 Votes)

King and Queen of the Ring (9%, 38 Votes)

Bash in Berlin (5%, 22 Votes)

Turning Point (4%, 17 Votes)

Elimination Chamber (3%, 14 Votes)

Money in the Bank (2%, 9 Votes)

Total Voters: 416

Click here for the 2024 GERWECK.NET Awards

Past winners:

2024 – Crown Jewel

2023 – NWA Nuff Said

2022 – Crown Jewel

2021 – Wrestlemania Backlash

2020 – Super ShowDown

2019 – Crown Jewel

2018 – Crown Jewel

2017 – Bound for Glory

2016 – Fastlane

2015 – Survivor Series

2014 – Bound for Glory

