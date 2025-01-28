Worst PPV of the year
2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Worst PPV of the year
Crown Jewel (40%, 167 Votes)
Full Gear (19%, 77 Votes)
WrestleDream (17%, 72 Votes)
King and Queen of the Ring (9%, 38 Votes)
Bash in Berlin (5%, 22 Votes)
Turning Point (4%, 17 Votes)
Elimination Chamber (3%, 14 Votes)
Money in the Bank (2%, 9 Votes)
Total Voters: 416
Past winners:
2024 – Crown Jewel
2023 – NWA Nuff Said
2022 – Crown Jewel
2021 – Wrestlemania Backlash
2020 – Super ShowDown
2019 – Crown Jewel
2018 – Crown Jewel
2017 – Bound for Glory
2016 – Fastlane
2015 – Survivor Series
2014 – Bound for Glory