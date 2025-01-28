Viewerships for Raw and Smackdown

– Viewership information for the January 20th episode of WWE Raw. Netflix ranked the January 20th episode of WWE Raw at number seven globally with 3 million viewers and 6.6 million total hours viewed.

– Friday Night Smackdown on USA Network pulled in 1,455,000 viewers for the three-hour broadcast last week, up 52,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.44 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the last show and was #1 on cable and on all of television, beating every other show in the coveted demo.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

