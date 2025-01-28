NXT REPORT, 1/28/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT. Corey Graves, Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call. The show is live from Center Stage in Atlanta.

Bianca Belair and Naomi defend the Women’s Tag Title against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

NXT Champion Oba Femi to appear on ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’

NXT Women’s Champion Giulia teams up with Bayley against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

Trick Williams takes on Wes Lee

Fallon Henley defends the Women’s North American Title against Shotzi

Match 1. NXT Womens Champion Guilia and Baylee VS Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade

Perez and the champ start off. Backslide for a 1 count by Guilia. Perez and Guilia trade roll up s and armbars, until they start trading hair pulls. Baylee tags in and Perez slugs her, leading to Jade checking in. Baylee gets the best of Cora with punches, kicks, basement dropkicks and clotheslines. Jade tags in Perez who trades forearms with Baylee. Jade interferes, Guilia makes the save and they deliver stereo suplexes. Perez recovers and dumps them to the floor, where she and Jade dive to the floor on them. Back from break, Jade and Cora have been in control. Baylee manages to punch Cora and goto the top. Jade catches her on the top with a high knee and Roxanne joins the beatdown. Guilia is blocked by the ref from entering. Perez beats on Baylee in the corner, until Baylee reverses position and suplexes her. Jade tags in they double her anyway. Perez lands a springboard moonsault. Jade eats a Baylee to belly. Guilia tags in hot with Perez. Guilia delivers a few forearms and a overhead suplex. After a missile dropkick, the champ gets a two count. Jade reenters as does Baylee. Baylee hits the flying elbow off the top for the win.

Winners, Guilia and Baylee

We get a glimpse of Baylee staring at the NXT Championship. Next we get a Eddie Thorpe vignette. He says he will not be written off. He says he will not be broker despite losing to Oba Femi last week.

Up next is the Grayson Waller Effect with Waller and Austin Theory. Oba Femi, the NXT Champion heads out as the guest tonight. Waller gets cut off by Austin Theory chants. Its his home town. Austin tells Oba he doesn’t see Femi as a main roster talent. Oba says he accomplished more than both of them combined. Waller then piles on their accomplishments while running the champ down. He tells Femi he will be on the indies in 6 months. Femi puts them down verbally and challenges either of them to a match at Vengeance. We see Trick Williams pacing in the back. Ava comes out and tells Oba she makes the matches. Williams then b lines the ring to Femi. Williams turns to Austin and Grayson and clears them from the ring. Femi them takes out Williams and we go to break.

Izzi Dame is interviewed about her relationship with Tony D’Angelo. She says they are only talking over a mutual hate for Shawn Spears. Ridge Holland comes out and tells her off. Stacks comes to the defense of Dame…

Match 2. Trick Williams VS Wes Lee

Williams is still recovering from Femi’s powerbomb. Lee dropkicks him and works Trick over in the corner. Wes’ minions are at ringside, we will se if they get involved. Wes lands a 619. Trick catches Williams off a top rope dive, but his knees buckle. Lee goes back on the offensive. Trick fires back, knocking Wes to the floor, but Trick gets attacked on the outside by Wes. Wes then goes to the apron and lands a metoria on Trick over the announce table. We go to break. Wes has Trick in a single leg Boston crab. Trick gets free, and takes out Wes with punches, kicks and clotheslines. After a backdrop, Trick lands a sidewalk slam. Wes get pulled by Tyson and Tyree. Trick ends them and then tosses Wes to the floor. Back in the ring, Trick is beating on Wes in the corner. Trick loses his composure and throws the ref and grabs a chair. He swings it around losing it more.

Winner by DQ, Wes Lee

Ava and Oba Femi as seen arguing backstage. Ava makes a match with Femi facing Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in a triple threat. This will happen at Vengeance. Ava finds Trick Williams and tells him the match she made. She then makes a tag match with he and Femi teaming against them next week.

Match 3. North American Champion, Fallon Henley (with Fatal Influence, Jacy Jane and Jazmyn Nyx) VS Shotzi (with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley)

Shotzi takes and early advantage and Henley bails to the floor. Shotzi dives on all of Fatal Influence. Gigi and Tatum brawl with Jane and Nyx. Henley grabs Shotzi’s leg and leg whips her into the post. We go to break with Henley now in control, working the leg of the challenger in the ring. Shotzi mounts a comeback and delivers a spinning neckbreaker. Shotzi kicks Henley with a variety of strikes, but she is favoring her leg. Henley throws her off the apron and smashes her face on the announce table. She gets a two count off a neckbreaker. Shotzi counters with a sliced bread. Shotzi sentons Henley off the top for a long two count. Henley counters with a stomp to the head, exploder and the ho down for the win.

Winner and still North American Champion, Fallon Henley

Stephanie Vaquer comes out to greet Henley on the ramp. They have a stare down. Karmen Petrovic has a confrontation with Kelani Jordan backstage. There will also be a triple threat with Baylee, Roxanne and Guilia for the Womens Championship.

Match 4. Ethan Page VS Cedric Alexander

Cedric is angry for what Page did to his hand, breaking it a few weeks ago. He comes out hot. Page takes a beating for the first few minutes with Cedric bending the rules in frustration. Punches, kicks, chokes and ground and pound are his moves. Page finally punches the injured hand. He then locks on a wrist lock on the injury. Cedric gets free and chases Page to the floor. Page slams Cedric on the apron. He then rips the cast off Cedric’s hand. Page then thrusts Cedric’s hand into the post and stairs. Back in the ring, Cedric clotheslines Page back to the floor. Back in the ring, Page regains control working the hand and throwing punches to Cedric’s face. Page continues to work the hand with versions of wrist locks, while slamming the wrist on the top rope. Cedric slips a splash and dropkicks Page into a tiger driver for two. He then brainbusters Page for two. He then locks on a koji clutch. Page breaks free pulling apart the injured hand. They throw punches next. Neckbreaker by Page and it is over.

Winner, Ethan Page

Page looks to further the attack and Je’Von Evans runs in to make the save.

Fatal Influence cut a promo backstage. You can see Jacy Jane starting to tease tension with Fallon Henley.

Main Event. WWE Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi VS Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Jackson and Naomi start off. They do a good job of frustrating each other. Bianca tags in and they double Jackson with Russian and double elbow. Lash tags in next. They trade power moves, proving Lash is every bit stronger, and probably stronger. Lash tilt a whirl backbreakers Bianca and then handspring moonsaults her. That was impressive. We go to break. In the split screen, we see and impressive snake eyes by Legend on Naomi. Lash lariats Naomi in the corner, but Naomi counters with a blockbuster. Bianca tags in with Jackson and Belair is quickly in control. She suplexes, slams and lariats Jackson. Belair then presses Jakara and slams her. She then backhand spring moonsaults Jakara. Naomi leg lariats Jackson. Lash punches her to the floor and Jackson dives on her. Naomi then eats a sling blade from Jackson. Bianca makes the save a on a pin after a double team. Lash racks Bianca. The match breaks down with all 4 in the ring. Naomi misses a pump kick. Bianca dumps Lash into the steps. Bianca tags in. They double slam her and retain. There was a roll up on Naomi there that looked like a 4 count. This one will be re looked at.

Winners and still Champions, Bianca and Naomi

