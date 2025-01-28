2024 GERWECK.NET Awards – Match PPV of the year

Reigns vs. Rhodes (WrestleMania 40) (29%, 133 Votes)

Punk vs. McIntyre (Hell in a Cell) (24%, 113 Votes)

Alexander vs. Ospreay (Impact) (11%, 53 Votes)

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks (Revolution) (8%, 38 Votes)

Punk vs. McIntyre (Bad Blood) (8%, 38 Votes)

Danielson vs. Ospreay (Dynasty) (6%, 30 Votes)

Danielson vs. Strickland (AEW All In) (3%, 16 Votes)

Strickland vs. Danielson (All In) (3%, 15 Votes)

MJF vs. Ospreay (AEW Dynamite 250, July 17) (3%, 12 Votes)

Fletcher vs. Ospreay (Worlds End 2024) (2%, 9 Votes)

Okada vs. Danielson (Wrestle Kingdom 18) (1%, 6 Votes)

Total Voters: 463

Click here for the 2024 GERWECK.NET Awards

Previous winners:

2023: Gunther vs. McIntyre vs. Sheamus (WM 39)

2022: Rollins vs. Rhodes (Hell In A Cell)

2021: Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

2020: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)

2019: Cole vs. Gargano (TakeOver: New York)

2018: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte – Evolution

2017: Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

