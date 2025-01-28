Jim Ross reacts to Penta’s move to WWE, LA Knight on comparisons to The Rock and Steve Austin

– Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Penta’s move to WWE, saying, “I was a little surprised at the fanfare.” Reflecting on Penta’s time in AEW, Ross remarked, “We had him here at AEW for a good while.” He interpreted WWE’s interest in Penta as a strong indication of the company’s plans for him, stating, “What it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way, where he’s going to be in main events.”

– LA Knight comments on comparisons to Steve Austin and The Rock, and believes he’s a better overall talent package than them both:

“Whatever. Was I influenced by those guys watching them growing up? Yeah, you bet your ass, of course I was.

“At the same time, for me, it’s just kind of like, I don’t wanna be either of those guys – I wanna be better than those guys. So as far as I’m concerned, I would say I am better than those guys. Have I risen to the level of fame and popularity that they had? Not quite yet. But for me I think my talent package is on a whole other level.

“And with that being the case, if you want to make the comparisons… everybody’s gotta make a comparison, I think that just makes everybody as a fan feel more comfortable, ‘Oh hey, this reminds me of such and such’. Okay, cool.”

(source: The Wrestling Classic)

