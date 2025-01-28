February 25 episode of NXT to take place from the Andrew J. Brady Music Center

WWE announced that the February 25 episode of NXT will take place from The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This is the same location where AEW held Dynamite and Collision just two weeks ago.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10AM ET with an exclusive pre-sale starting tomorrow at 10AM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

WWE has been taking NXT on the road around once a month since moving to The CW, with tonight’s episode also moving away from the WWE Performance Center, taking place at Center Stage in Atlanta.

A special edition of #WWENXT will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, at The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati! The episode will air live on @TheCW starting at 8 p.m. ET. ️Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 am ET/7 am PT MORE INFO: https://t.co/gPshTAZgKt pic.twitter.com/R3MJcSUKBg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

