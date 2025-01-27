WWE Raw Results 1/27/25

WWE returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 “go-home show” for the red brand.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-to-three hour episode of the weekly prime time Monday night WWE on Netflix program is Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in women’s tag-team action, The War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, the red brand debut of Logan Paul, as well as a live appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 20, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 27, 2025

Inside the building, we see arrival shots of Cody Rhodes with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, as well as Naomi & Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre. Inside the arena, the camera pans the crowd and settles on Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside recapping WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and hyping tonight’s show.

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, GUNTHER & Logan Paul Kick Off The Show

“BURN IT DOWN!” is the first thing we hear after that, and with that said, the guitar riff for Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ theme hits and the crowd begins their echoing “Whoa-oh-oh!” chants as “The Visionary” and “The Revolutionary” of Monday Night Rollins makes his way to the ring in snazzy gear, like only he can.

Rollins greets the Atlanta crowd, talks about Royal Rumble kicking off WrestleMania season, and mentions how he was down and out the last time he was on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” He doesn’t plan on that being the case this year. He talks about how he’s going to toss out everyone in the Rumble, naming everyone who has declared so far, some which fans boo and some which they cheer, as he makes his way back to the main event of WrestleMania.

“I’m especially tossing Roman Reigns out,” he said with a serious, calm voice. He envisions CM Punk being the last dude in the ring with him so he can crush his WrestleMania dreams to dust. He says he’s a man on a mission. The only question is, which championship is he going to go after? He puts over GUNTHER and says he’s just holding the title until he decides to go after it again. He says, then there is the WWE Championship and Cody Rhodes.

Rollins says it would be poetic to take the same title off of Rhodes this year that he helped him win last year. He asks the crowd who they would like him to challenge. Before he can say GUNTHER, after first saying Cody and fans mildly cheering, he is cut off by the theme music for “The Ring General,” and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He talks about beating Damian Priest and Jey Uso. He taunts the crowd for chanting “YEET!” GUNTHER tells Rollins he’s one of the best WWE has ever seen. But not in 2025.

In 2025, GUNTHER is. He tells him to win the Rumble so he can show him first-hand. As they stare each other down, the theme for Logan Paul hits and out comes the newest addition to the red brand for the first time since being traded from SmackDown as part of the transfer window. The crowd gives him the Dominik Mysterio treatment. He’s barely audible on the broadcast due to boos. Literally.

Paul talks about making a WWE career faster than Rollins and GUNTHER. Paul declares himself for the Royal Rumble. He says when he wins, he can challenge Cody, or he can challenge “you” GUNTHER. GUNTHER then cuts him off and says, “Nevermind Seth, I no longer want you to win. I want YOU to win the Royal Rumble, Logan Paul.” Why? So he can kick his ass instead. Rollins reminds GUNTHER he’ll be the one to win and drops the mic and walks off.

Sami Zayn Punks Out CM Punk

Backstage, Cathy Kelley is talking to CM Punk, who assures her he’d throw her out of the ring if she entered the Royal Rumble. He’s throwing out everyone and winning and then heading to WrestleMania. Before he can finish, Sami Zayn walks up and brings up Punk saying Zayn isn’t on his level last week.

Zayn agrees because only one of them has been in the main event of WrestleMania. And it ain’t Punk. He smiles and walks off, only to be stopped and annoyed by Karrion Kross. Kross tries talking to him about a world of opportunity. He walks off. Zayn is lost in focus on him as Cody pops up and taps him on the shoulder. “Whoa!” Zayn responds. He tells Cody it’s good to see him and quickly walks off.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The War Raiders (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

The War Raiders are shown backstage warming up for our first match of the evening, which will feature them putting their WWE Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against The Judgment Day duo of JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick commercial break.

When the show returns, a bunch of hip-hop stars, such as Travis Scott, Quavo and others, are shown, along with other celebrities in the crowd. Also shown in the audience are A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, the newest addition to the Raw tag-team division from SmackDown. The Creed Brothers are also in the house.

The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh make their way down to the ring for our opening contest. The reigning, defending WWE Tag-Team Champions The War Raiders are out next. After Erik and Ivar settle in the ring, the ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds. Dom and JD double-team the champs to kick things off with a bang.

JD hits a springboard moonsault onto Ivar on the floor, but bashes the back of his head on the way down. Replays shown it. It was brutal. Michael Cole freaks out being that close to see it. It was real, real bad. McDonagh is selling it well, but back on the apron now as Dom works over Erik.

McDonagh tags in a few seconds later, and he immediately picks up where Dom-Dom left off. Moments later, Erik and Ivar start to shift the offensive momentum in their favor. As they do, after a couple of high spots and slow-motion replays, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, McDonagh is taking over and tagging in Dom. Dom hits a big spot and a cover for a two-count.

After some more back-and-forth action, The War Raiders begin to take back over. As they build offensive momentum and near the finish, Carlito runs out to try and interfere on behalf of his fellow Judgment Day members. It doesn’t work out as they had hoped, however, as Erik and Ivar endure, and hit their double-team finisher for the win to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The War Raiders

Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

Backstage, Ludwig Kaiser approaches Pete Dunne and begins busting his chops, when up walks The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They try and buddy up with the two, but in keeping with recent tradition, even the heels in WWE want nothing to do with The New Day after their actions with Big E. during their New Day 10th Anniversary special. Cathy Kelley interviews them, and they boast Xavier Woods being from Atlanta.

Inside the arena, Rey Mysterio’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend. We head to another commercial break. When we return, The New Day are at ringside looking at a bunch of empty chairs with “Reserved Seating” papers on them. The commentators inform us that it was Woods’ family, who didn’t show.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with singles action. Rey Mysterio takes the early lead over Woods, the partner of Kofi Kingston, the man the WWE Hall of Fame legend beat on last week’s show. The commentators inform us that tonight is Zelina Vega’s final night with Raw and the LWO, as she moves to SmackDown after this evening.

As Woods begins taking over, Kingston is shown cheering him on at ringside. Mysterio takes a scary looking bump where he falls right on the top of his head. The referee quickly rushed over to check on him. It’s not a good night for little high-flyers hitting their noggins. Woods smirks in evil heel fashion as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Woods is in a comfortable offensive lead until Lil Yatchy and his family, who finally showed up, unbutton their shirts to reveal they are all wearing “New Day Sucks” shirts. Mysterio takes over and picks up the win. He then takes one of the “New Day Sucks” shirts and puts it on.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Sami Zayn Assures Seth Rollins Kick Was Accident, CM Punk Talks “Favor”

Backstage, Sami Zayn confronts Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and assures him that his kick last week was a mistake and an accident. Rollins is hesitant but says he’s right. They go way back and it was a mistake. He tells Zayn he has to understand why he might think it wasn’t, and why others are saying it wasn’t. He says it’s okay though. Zayn asks if they’re good. He says they are. They shake hands and hug.

Cole and McAfee then officially announce the Royal Rumble Kickoff media event on Friday and the Countdown to Royal Rumble pre-show. A sneak peek of Jackie Redmond’s “very interesting” interview with CM Punk is shown. They talk about the infamous “favor” that Paul Heyman owes CM Punk.

Quavo Helps “Main Event” Jey Uso Do Some YEET’ing

Inside the arena, “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme hits. Out with him comes hip-hop star Quavo. They head through the crowd, which is an enormous sea of Atlanta citizens “YEET’ing” their brains out on international television. Or international Netflix viewing. However you refer to it in that tense. McAfee and Cole, of course, have some “YEET” fun as well.

He stands on the commentary desk with Quavo. He tells ATL he rocks with them. He appreciates them YEET’ing with him. He talks about coming up short against GUNTHER at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. He assures us he can beat him, though. He vows he will win the Royal Rumble, go on to WrestleMania, face him again and beat him for the title. We head to another commercial.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bianca Belair & Naomi

When the show returns, Lyra Valkyria is backstage. She talks about the first defense of her WWE Women’s U.S. title, but nothing is announced. She declares herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble. After that, Alpha Academy are shown dancing on a phone camera when Chad Gable and American Made walk up and call them pathetic.

Inside the arena, the women’s duo of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez head to the ring for the next match of the evening. Out next are their opponents, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair. Their title defense on tomorrow night’s NXT on CW is plugged.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this non-title tilt. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Belair and Morgan. Belair immediately goes for the K.O.D. on Morgan, but Morgan avoids it. Belair goes to work on Morgan in the corner until Morgan yanks at Belair’s ponytail to fight back.

After some more back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Morgan and Rodriguez struggling. This brings out Dominik Mysterio, who provides a big distraction. This ends up getting him splashed by Belair, but sets the wheels in motion for Rodriguez to attack and Morgan follow-up for the win.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

