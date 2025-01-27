Video: Tessa Blanchard on a match with Rhea Ripley: “I would be down for that”

Earlier this month, WWE officially announced a partnership with TNA Wrestling. During an interview with the DeLoco Podcast, TNA star Tessa Blanchard commented on a potential match against WWE women’s world champion Rhea Ripley…

“She’s phenomenal. I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that.”

(quote: Colin Tessier)

