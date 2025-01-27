Updates on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green’s new home, Sheamus, Asuka, and more

– Sheamus posted:

..it was during my goth phase. https://t.co/R9Pr43DrX1 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 27, 2025

– Creative plans have been discussed and pitched regarding Asuka. As of now, it wasn’t said when Asuka will be returning or if she’s been at the WWE Performance Center training as of yet, reports Fightful.

– Update on the new home for Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona…

– Happy Birthday to Alyse Ashton…

Happy birthday Alyse Ashton pic.twitter.com/cCxQdKilAK — Marissa Hampton (@marissa_hampton) January 28, 2023

