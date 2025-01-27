Update on Dakota Kai, talent transferred to Smackdown

– Zelina Vega comments on her departure from the LWO.

She will move over to SmackDown alone in the transfer window.

– Dakota Kai has been diagnosed with a concussion, and will be out of action until she passes concussion protocols.

Dakota Kai is reportedly hurt and has been pulled off the road, and wasn’t at WWE Raw tonight, reports PWinsider.

It’s believed the issue happened during last week’s Raw, with one source saying it may have been from the missile dropkick.

There’s no word yet on her status for the Royal Rumble.

